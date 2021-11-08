Extreme Reach Acquires attikSpace

NEW YORK—Extreme Reach (ER) has announced that it has acquired attikSpace, a full-service media management company. The acquisition expands ER’s physical and digital asset management footprint, making it one of the largest archival media storage companies in the world, the company said.

ER will take over attikSpace’s asset management and broadcast distribution business, as well as the company’s physical storage space in Burbank, California. Founders Mike Rizzotti and Fabian Sanchez will join the company as vice president of business development, creative asset management, and vice president of storage operations, respectively. All of AttikSpace’s employees will join ER as well.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“This acquisition accelerates our efforts to transform asset management for the marketing ecosystem,” said Tim Conley, CEO of Extreme Reach. “In a world where brands and agencies are producing more content than ever before, a highly specialized and integrated physical and digital asset management solution is essential. The addition of attikSpace and its deeply experienced team advances the value we bring to the global advertising industry via our creative asset management solution that enables access to physical libraries seamlessly with digital assets.”

Founded in 2010 by two former broadcast distribution executives, attikSpace provides asset storage, media delivery and production services to more than 200 brands and agencies. All of the company’s current media delivery will be immediately moved through the ER platform, providing clients with a seamless experience.

"This is the perfect next chapter for all we've built over the last 10+ years at attikSpace," said Rizzotti. "Joining forces with Extreme Reach brings expansive new benefits to our clients, especially in the areas of digital asset management and the integration of linear and digital delivery paths in one global platform."

With the acquisition of Adstream, Extreme Reach operates in 140 countries and 45 languages, with 1,100 team members serving 90 of the top 100 global advertisers and enabling $150 billion in video ad spend around the world. More than half a billion creative brand assets are managed in ER’s creative logistics platform.