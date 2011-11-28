EVS wins London Olympics contract

EVS of Belgium has won a deal for live and near-live production infrastructure at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. The deal covers camera and multiple feed recording, live replays, slow-mo and on-the-fly editing solutions, central media archive, advanced content management and media sharing workflow systems.

As part of the project, EVS will deploy more than 300 multichannel-XT series servers across all venues controlled by the LSM remote system for slow-motion, super-slow and ultra-slow motion replays over the two weeks of competition.

Additionally, all live-recorded content will be controlled using IPDirector suites for quick highlight editing, first level logging and fast turnaround media exchange with the IBC production teams.

The centrally-located broadcast centre will have the new generation media server, an online archive and media sharing solution, enabling host broadcaster production teams as well as broadcast right holders to access broadcast feeds and complementary camera feeds coming from the different venues in addition to dedicated highlight packages and clips.

The media server will comprise 12 XT3 servers dedicated to live feeds recording, and a live centric near line storage server based on EVS XStoreSAN technology offering a capacity of more than 360TB, and enabling to browsing and exchange across over 5,600 hours of HD content.