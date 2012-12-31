EVS releases IPDirector version 6

EVS has released version 6 of IPDirector, offering a new suite of EVS Production Content Management tools.

Key new features and improvements include full eight-channel (in and out) control of the new XT3 server for extended flexibility in live production and dedicated support for all EVS servers on the market.

Version 6 integrates new software browsing and Web-browsing modules for easy and intuitive content search, selection and clipping for any local or distant fast turnaround production.

Advanced management of clips includes growing clip loading, sub-clip management on multiple-channels and new clip protection tools.

The new Live-to-Tape mode of IPEdit allows correction of errors in the director’s cut. Intended for daily productions, the director’s cut and ISO cameras are recorded live on XT/XS servers and IPEdit’s timeline.