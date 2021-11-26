EVS Hires Execs to Support Its Media Infrastructure Solutions Portfolio

LIÈGE, Belgium—EVS has announced the appointments of Trevor Spielmann as vice president sales media Infrastructure, and Matt Salvidge as solutions manager media Infrastructure

Peter Schut, senior vice president of media infrastructure at EVS said: “We are excited to reinforce our already strong Media Infrastructure team with highly skilled and talented individuals. We are confident their additions will help create valuable business outcomes for our customers who are looking to master and optimize their most critical broadcast operations within production infrastructures that are becoming more and more complex.”

Trevor Spielmann has over 20 years of experience in the media and broadcast industry, during which he has worked in a variety of business development and sales roles focusing on complex software solutions, professional audio/video solutions, video servers and postproduction equipment. Prior to EVS, Trevor was director of business development for newsroom solutions at CGI, an IT and business consulting services company (formerly known as Annova Systems and SCISYS).

Matt Salvidge has served in various engineering and project management roles throughout his career for key players in the media and broadcast industry. Before joining EVS, he worked at Grass Valley, where he was actively involved in producing solutions and Proof of Concept systems related to the distribution of video and audio for live production over uncompressed IP networks. He also worked at Telenor Satellite Broadcasting and ITV Meridian where he first developed his expertise in TV transmission, live broadcast and studio productions.