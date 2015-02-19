EVS Appoints Muriel de Lathouwer as Managing Director and CEO

LIÈGE—EVS Broadcast Equipment announced the appointment of Muriel De Lathouwer as managing director and CEO of the company. De Lathouwer was serving as interim president of the executive committee of EVS on an interim basis since the departure of Joop Janssen in October 2014. She has been a member of the EVS board of directors since November 2013, also chairing its strategic committee.



She started her career as IT consultant at Accenture, before spending seven years at McKinsey in Brussels. Between 2008 and 2009, she was chief marketing officer of the mobile telecom operator BASE. Then, before taking over her executive role at EVS in 2014, she was managing director and co-founder of an engineering consultancy firm in energy and environmental matters. She is an engineer in nuclear physics (ULB, Brussels, and holds an MBA from Insead in Paris. She is a member of Women on Board, a Belgian and European network of women members of board of directors, and is a member of the board of directors of Amoobi, a technology company specializing in customer flow analytics.



This appointment is effective immediately. In a meeting earlier this week, the EVS board acknowledged the resignation of De Lathouwer as director and has immediately appointed “MucH SPRL”—represented by Muriel De Lathouwer as permanent representative—as director under the co-optation process, and subsequently, as managing director and chief executive officer of EVS. The mandate of MucH sprl will be proposed for confirmation at the next ordinary general meeting.