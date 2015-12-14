EVS Appoints Jauroyou VP Sales of North & Latin America

LIÈGE, BELGIUM—EVS, a provider of live video production systems, has announced that Stephane Jauroyou will now serve as vice president of sales for North and Latin America.

Stephane Jauroyou

Since 2013, Jauroyou focused on the Asian market for EVS. Another previous position was with SeaChange, now known as XOR Media.

“It’s with great pleasure that we announce Stephane Jauroyou’s new position in the Americas,” said Luc Doneux, chief commercial officer for EVS. “Stephane has been instrumental in guiding our growth in Asia Pacific, and we know that his strong understanding of television operations and of the sports and entertainment markets will be very valuable in leading our teams to reinforce our customer base and strengthen market share in those regions.”

Jauroyou is based out of Burbank, Calif.