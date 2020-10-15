Evoca Debuts First 4K Broadcast Channel in the U.S.

BOISE, Idaho—Evoca has launched what it says is the first over-the-air 4K UHD channel in the U.S. via its ATSC 3.0 TV service. Insight TV, which features adventure-focused programming in 4K UHD picture quality, is now available to Evoca users in Boise 24/7.

The Evoca platform is billed as an over-the-air alternative to traditional cable TV, offering live network TV, linear television and VOD content through its Scout set-top-box, which is equipped with an ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 receiver, onboard memory and a broadband connector, as well as an over-the-air antenna.

Evoca will broadcast Insight TV using a mix of over-the-air and internet sources using ATSC 3.0, according to Todd Achilles, Evoca president and CEO.

“We built Evoca for the more than 50 million U.S. households in mid-size markets like Boise—where TV choices are limited and expensive,” said Achilles.

An early access program launched in Boise in September. Evoca is expected to be made available to all Boise residents by late 2020 and then rollout to additional markets in 2021.

“Insight TV is excited to be launching on Evoca’s innovative new platform,” said Mark Romano, vice president, Americas, Insight TV. “Combining NextGen TV with our 4K UHD HDR channel means consumers will get an unparalleled quality viewing experience at an affordable price. We’re delighted to be a part of Evoca’s first wave and look forward to seeing their growth around the country in the coming months.”

Some of the programming available on Insight TV will include “Masters of Dirt” focusing on professional freestyle motocross, mountain biking and BMX; “Ultimate Goal,” a competition series where woman soccer players train and compete to earn a sport in a match attend by scouts; and “Making the Squad: FIFA Edition,” an esports-themed show featuring top gamers testing the “FIFA 21” game.

Evoca says it will announce additional programming updates in the coming months.