Evertz, Verizon Invest $11M in ShotTracker

BURLINGTON, Ontario—Evertz Technologies Limited and Verizon Ventures led an $11 million funding round for ShotTracker (DDSports Inc.) that will be used to accelerate ShotTracker’s deployment across NCAA Division I Power 6 basketball conferences to bring enhance sensor capabilities and data capture to broadcasters and others.

ShotTracker is a sports technology that captures rich performance data via sensors and provides statistics and analytics to players, coaches and fans, and can be incorporated into game broadcasts.

Tracking data in three parts—a ShotTracker-enabled ball, sensors on players’ jerseys and court sensors that map the court in 3D—the processed data is displayed on the ShotTracker app and dashboard that will be integrated with Evertz cloud-based live production systems.

The real-time data can be used to automate camera productions from remote locations, Evertz says in the official press release. It also delivers experiential activations and crossover content opportunities via digital and social platforms, enabling content owners to create tailored content across multiple platforms.

Evertz is expected to integrate ShotTracker sensor data with its DreamCatcher suite of products, which Vince Silvestri, Evertz vice president of Software Systems, says will boost both on-premise and cloud-based live productions.

In addition to expanding to NCAA basketball conferences, ShotTracker is expected to use the new funds for new hires, to further partnerships and enhance sensor capabilities.