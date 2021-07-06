Evertz opens DreamCatcher Training Center in Munich

MUNICH, Germany—Evertz has opened a newly equipped DreamCatcher Training Center (DCTC) in Munich, Germany that will provide broadcasters and content providers with a new resource to assist in the rapid creation of high quality content.

"We understand that moving to a new live production platform not only requires technical excellence, but is also based on operators who know the platform inside and out and feel confident to operate it in a very fast and efficient way", said Sebastian Ruchti, sales engineer at DACH. "Therefore we decided to set up a DreamCatcher ecosystem here in Munich that can host multiple operators, that not only allows operators to come in and familiarize with the system locally, but also allow customers to discover our award-winning BRAVO Studio workflow remotely from anywhere.”

Located in Munich’s SpaceNet Building, DCTC has connectivity to perform full remote production workflow-based demonstrations of Evertz’ XPS RealTime UHD/3G/HD Streaming Platform and BRAVO Studio platforms.

XPS is Evertz’ next-generation UHD/3G/HD streaming platform that uses SRT, RIST and Zixi for secure and reliable contribution over IP networks with ultra-low latency. XPS is a software-defined HEVC and H.264 real-time encoding/decoding platform that is ideal for live or cloud-based applications where secure, high quality and low-latency is essential, Evertz said.

This provides customers the ability to send broadcast-quality video feeds over public internet from a venue to DCTC Munich, while also having the DreamCatcher output streamed back to the venue via SRT, or have the video feed published directly to social media via RTMPS.

"While DCTC Munich operates DreamCatcherTM hardware on-premises, Evertz has deployed similar workflows for fully virtualized remote production in the cloud,” explained Mo Goyal, senior director, international business development for Live Media Production at Evertz. "Being able to access BRAVO Studio remotely and integrate its full DreamCatcher Training Center Munich is a new resource for professional broadcast operators to expand their knowledge of the award-winning DreamCatcher live production platform.”

Production operators and broadcast engineers interested in attending a DreamCatcher Academy event in September 2021 are encouraged to contact Sebastian Ruchti for more information at +49 (0)89-21552388-1 and sebastian@evertz.com