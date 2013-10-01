Evertz Launches EXE Video Service Routing Platform

NEW YORK— Evertz Technologies has launched its EXE Video Service Routing Platform. The Evertz EXE SDN switching platform features over 46 Tb/s of switching capacity (23Tb/s full duplex, supporting 2304 10GE ports or 192 100GE ports) per single chassis.



In the emerging world with total network connectivity, annual traffic is projected to exceed 1 zettabyte annually by 2017, and video will account for over 65 percent of the traffic.



At the physical layer, Evertz SDVN solution is underpinned by its array of IP Gateway devices, High Density Media Gateway and IPX/EXE Tb/s 10GbE ported Switch Fabrics and network attached video transformation platforms.



“Due to the nature of video, a clean slate approach for the data plane must be taken, much as it has for the control plane, as witnessed by the intense activity in the area of SDN control,” said Rakesh Patel CTO of Evertz Technologies Limited. “However, independent development of either is not enough. A merged, cohesive and temporally unified field of operation is essential. Fundamental operations specific to video packet signal switching are essential, in addition to bandwidth, SDN orchestration, multi-level scaling, and encapsulation techniques for labeled tunnel scale up are vital to video.”