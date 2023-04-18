Evertz Focuses on Content Production Flexibility, Monetization

Evertz announced a number of new products, services and partnerships at a press conference ahead of the opening of the show, designed to help broadcasters manage, distribute and monetize content over an increasing array of services.

“Our customers not only want to know how they can integrate content cost-effectively and generate more content, but how they can monetize archives and keep audiences engaged,” said Mo Goyal, senior director for Evertz.

Among the highlights at its booth, Evertz is showing how its BRAVO Studio’s new “Highlight Factory” — where clips and stories are automatically created — uses AI to publish to Ease Live where users can pick their own highlights. The cloud will be a big focus for Evertz as it demos how its Mediator-X and OvertureRT-LIVE — available on Google Cloud — provide media companies enterprise-class and cloud-based playout and content management solutions. It is also showing its popular DreamCatcher platform operating in Google Cloud for ingest, playback, live editing and slow-motion replay. Evertz is also featuring evertz.io Stream, a streaming and playout SaaS for OTT, DTC and FAST services.

The company is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its Studer audio line, introducing Video PFL (Pre-Fade-Listen), a new feature for the Studer Vista that gives engineers enhanced capabilities, especially when working in a live environment.