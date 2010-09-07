EstrellaTV Scores Nationwide Carriage Deal with AT&T

BURBANK, CALIF.: AT&T picked up Spanish-language net EstrellaTV for its U-verse video service. Estrella’s owner, Liberman Broadcasting, said the carriage deal was part of a nationwide agreement with the telcoTV distributor. The network was placed on Ch. 3024.



“We are approaching EstrellaTV’s one year anniversary, and the AT&T deal exemplifies our commitment to expand our distribution and align ourselves with key partners for continued improvements to our distribution platform,” said Lenard Liberman, president and CEO of the parent company, LBI Media.



EstrellaTV is now available in more than 76 percent of U.S. Hispanic households. LBI produces more than 60 hours of original programming for the network at its Burbank studios.