Estrella TV Enters Nebraska

OMAHA, NEB.: KPTM-TV is picking up Estrella TV for a multicast diginet, the network’s owner Liberman Broadcasting said today. KPTM is the Fox affiliate in Eastern Nebraska, owned by New World TV’s holding company, Titan Broadcast Group. KPTM will carry the Spanish-language network on Ch. 42.3, Liberman said. Titan will operate the diginet.



Liberman said Omaha is the 71st largest Hispanic television market in the United States, with approximately 22,420 Latino households. The affiliate deal increases Estrella TV’s affiliate count to 24, raises its total market reach to 32 and expands the network’s reach to more than 75 percent of U.S. Hispanic TV households, the company said.



KPTM is the second Titan station taking the Estrella feed. Liberman announced a deal with Titan’s CW affiliate in Greensboro, N.C., WCWG-TV, two days ago. That deal introduced Estrella to North Carolina.

