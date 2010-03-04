Estrella Launches on KSBT-LP

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF.: KSBT, a low-power TV station in this Southern California coastal enclave, is becoming an affiliate of Estrella TV. Liberman Broadcasting, privately held owner of the Spanish-language network, said today it struck an affiliate agreement with Arnold Applebaum, owner of KSBT’s license.



Burbank, Calif.-based Liberman said the affiliation agreement places Estrella in 27 U.S. markets. It bagged its eighth and ninth owned-and-operated stations last month with acquisitions in Denver and Chicago. The network is now said to reach 73 percent of the U.S. Hispanic population.



KSBT is currently listed in the FCC database as a low-power translator station broadcasting on Ch. 32 at 4.58 kW effective radiated power. Liberman says it serves the Santa Barbara metro area, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, comprising 51,000 Latino households. KBST builds on Estrella’s SoCal presence, already established with O&Os in Los Angeles-- KRCA-TV Ch. 62--and in San Diego--KSDX-LP Ch. 29. Estrella further has affiliates covering San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto, Fresno and Visalia.



A deal for carriage on Cox Cable in Santa Barbara is being negotiated, Applebaum said.



February 22, 2010: “Estrella TV Goes to Chicago”

Liberman Broadcasting today announced the acquisition of what will become its ninth owned-and-operated TV station.



February 3, 2010: “KWHD Switching from Christian to Hispanic”

The format-switch comes as a result of KWHD’s sale to Liberman Broadcasting, which will change it to an affiliate of its Estrella TV network, possibly in the second quarter of this year.

