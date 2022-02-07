ESports Engine Has Deployed Evertz’ DreamCatcher BRAVO Studio

BURLINGTON, Ontario—Evertz has announced that Esports Engine has deployed its DreamCatcher BRAVO Studio live production replay platform for their major esports broadcasts.

Esports Engine is a turnkey esports solutions company working with gaming publishers, rightsholders, brands, and teams to provide production, broadcast, tournament, and program design.

Esports Engine first deployed Evertz’ DreamCatcher BRAVO Studio cloud cluster in October 2021 for a major competition, in which it used the live production platform to feed 16 total 1080p NDI inputs into Amazon Web Services (AWS), while utilizing an S3 bucket to distribute high-quality video, the companies said.

By leveraging DreamCatcher BRAVO Studio’s ability to virtually operate in any public or private cloud environment, two replay operators located onsite are able to connect to DreamCatcher BRAVO Studio using the platform’s ultra-low latency, low bandwidth web interface and desktop remote control panel, isolate replays and highlights in real-time, and feed that content back into the cloud for use in production.

“We used Evertz DreamCatcher BRAVO Studio to provide instant replay in a cloud-only environment,” said Ryan Thompson, co-founder and chief production officer of Esports Engine. “The demands of replay systems typically require an onsite operator and in-studio physical equipment to provide high-quality replay capability. This solution put all that capability in the cloud for an easily scalable solution that is there only when you need it, keeping costs for us and our clients under control.”

Using NDI, SRT, RIST, RTMPE and RTMPS protocols, multiple sources in different formats can be sent to a DreamCatcher BRAVO Studio in the cloud, where Esports Engine operational staff located remotely or on-prem at its Burbank, California or Columbus, Ohio studios can log in to access feeds, produce live shows, isolate replays, edit highlight packages, and send produced content to a Media Asset Management (MAM) service or distribution platform in the cloud for playout to content distributions networks (CDNs), the companies said.

“Providing content creators with the flexibility to disperse and reassign resources to achieve greater productivity is one of the key advantages DreamCatcher BRAVO Studio delivers,” said Nima Malekmanesh, director of business development – live media for Evertz. “Evertz is proud of the partnership we have established with Esports Engine, and we are excited to continue working together to build live events and productions that push the boundary of the esports market.”

Evertz said that DreamCatcher BRAVO Studio live production replay system simplifies monitoring and scheduling through the integration of Evertz’ MAGNUM unified control and orchestration system. MAGNUM provides scheduling and resource management to initiate the live event work space and to connect the cloud resources and remote operators into a single cohesive live production.