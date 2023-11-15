ESPN’s Monday Night Football Hits 100M Fans in First Half of Season

BRISTOL, Conn.—ESPN has announced that halfway through the NFL season, Monday Night Football has reached more than 100 million fans and is achieving a record high weekly viewership.

ESPN also reported that at the halfway point of the 2023 NFL Season multiple NFL on ESPN studio shows have scored their own individual viewership success, including Sunday NFL Countdown and NFL Live delivering their best audiences since 2016.

In addition to the overall viewership success, the portfolio is also experiencing growth in key demos, including Persons 18-49 and Women, the sports network said.

The first half viewership success leads into ESPN’s most comprehensive second half of the NFL season in the brand’s history, which will see a 23-game regular season schedule that includes coverage of multiple NFL Playoff games for the first time.

Key data points announced by ESPN for its NFL coverage include: