ESPN to Live Stream SEC Gymnastics Championship

BRISTOL, CONN.—In addition to broadcasting the SEC Gymnastic Championship live on Saturday, March 19, ESPN and the SEC Network have also announced that they will offer a live-stream of the event, showcasing a number of new technical features.

SEC Network + will offer expanded coverage of the Gymnastic Championship with live streams of each apparatus, courtesy of the “All-Around” quad-box view. With the “All-Around” channel, viewers can live stream every event simultaneously on a single screen. ESPNU and SEC Network have announced that they will also use the “All-Around” quad-box occasionally through their TV broadcasts.

ESPN has also announced a new scoring interface adjusted for the quad-meet format and new graphics will be used during the broadcast.

The SEC Gymnastics Championship will air on ESPNU on March 19 starting at 2 p.m., then will switch over to the SEC Network at 6 p.m. All streaming options, as well as the simulcast of the TV coverage, will be available through the ESPN app and WatchESPN on the SEC Network+ channels.