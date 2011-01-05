ESPN 3D to Program 24-7

BRISTOL, CONN.: ESPN 3D is preparing to program stereoscopic content 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the company said today. It will launch full-time 3D on Feb. 14. The year-old network’s current 3D slate consists of live events. The 24-hour schedule will include rebroadcasts of live events.



“As we continue to expand the number of 3D events on the channel, it made sense operationally to transition ESPN 3D to a 24-7 network,” said Sean Bratches, executive vice president, sales and marketing for Disney and ESPN Media Networks. “We’ve been very pleased with the rate at which our affiliates have adopted ESPN 3D in its first year and we continue to look for new ways to serve fans, advertisers and affiliates with the best 3D sports content available.”



On Friday, Jan 7, ESPN 3D will host a special edition of College Football Live on the Sony Stage at the International Consumer Electronics Show with Rece Davis, former coach Lou Holtz and analyst Mark May. The trio will preview the upcoming BCS National Championship Game in Glendale, Ariz., and discuss how ESPN 3D is changing sports viewing.



The BCS National Championship game will be available on ESPN 3D.

Since launching the network on June 11 with the 2010 FIFA World Cup, the network has aired nearly 60 events. A full schedule for January is at right: