ESE unveils DV-207 DA

ESE has introduced the DV-207, a 1 x 4 3G/HD/SD SDI distribution amplifier that provides cable equalization, reclocking and distribution.

The unit can distribute 3Gb/s, 1.5Gb/s and 270Mb/s data rates and can equalize 1312ft at 270Gb/s, 656ft at 1.5Gb/s and 459ft at 3Gb/s of 1694A coax cable. Non-SMPTE data rates may be distributed by using the internal reclock enable switch.

The DV-207 can pass data rates from 143Mb/s to 2.97Gb/s while in bypass mode. The unit, which is housed in an orange-painted die-cast box, is ASI-compliant at 270Mb/s. A separate loop output is also provided.

See ESE at NAB Show Booth C6437.