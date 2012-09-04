Ericsson to Emphasize Multiscreen Solutions at IBC

AMSTERDAM—At IBC2012, Ericsson will showcase a range of products that helps its customers maximize content value to create and manage rich new consumer multiscreen TV experiences. It will also share its unique insight on consumer trends in TV through the third edition of its ConsumerLab TV & Video Consumer Trend Report, the annual research piece that drives the company’s market intelligence and vision.

“We live in a world where convenience is paramount. As television advances beyond the living room, we understand that today’s consumers are increasingly demanding higher quality and more relevant content on a wide range of connected devices,” said Ove Anebygd, vice president and Head of TV, Ericsson. “TV is a new game, and service providers and operators must focus on making the move towards multi-screen services now, and compete against the unknown. At IBC we’re showing how our award-winning portfolio of solutions is helping operators innovate, deliver and unify the experience across multiple platforms to multiple screens, giving end users a TV experience that’s worth paying for.”

Visitors to Ericsson’s new IBC stand will be able to meet Ericsson’s TV experts, including representatives from the newly expanded Broadcast Services group, boosted by the finalization of the acquisition of Technicolor’s Broadcast Services Division in July 2012.

There will be live demonstrations of new and valuable consumer multiscreen TV experiences and services that expand TV offerings, alongside industry leading technology solutions, including the new Ericsson SVP 5500 HEVC encoder, the world’s first HEVC/H.265 encoder for the delivery of linear TV over mobile networks. The company will also feature live demonstrations of MPEG-DASH adaptive streaming and next-generation video processing solutions for the monetization of multi-screen services. Also debuting at the Ericsson booth will be the AVP family, Ericsson’s new multi-function video compression and processing platform at the heart of its content exchange and distribution solution supporting MPEG-2, MPEG-4 AVC and JPEG 2000.

Ericsson will also debut its new AVP 3000 Voyager Digital Satellite Newsgathering (DSNG) device as well as its latest Edge QAM products, the EQ9020 and EQ9040, enabling cable operators to efficiently address the evolving cable access network.

Ericsson will also highlight next-generation collaborative user interfaces for multiscreen TV, featuring live demonstrations of the latest customer implementation of the Ericsson powered Chunghwa Telecom multiscreen TV service, as well as its multiscreen Cloud PVR, offering network-based solutions to time-shift TV on all multi-screen devices.

Also on tap is the company’s new new EPG Management Module for Ericsson’s WatchPoint Content Management System, a customizable platform for the ingest, translation, validation, normalization, integration, and publishing of EPGs of various formats, enabling a smart and automated selection process of data bound for multiple screens.

Ericsson will be in Stand 1.D61.