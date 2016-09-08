Ericsson and Google Team on Pay TV Experience

STOCKHOLM—Ericsson is joining forces with Google in an effort to expand the offerings of Pay TV. As part of the two companies’ alliance Ericsson’s cloud-based MediaFirst TV platform will integrate with Google’s Android TV to provide a new pathway to extend its set-top box options.

MediaFirst TV operators will now have access to the Android TV ecosystem, allowing them to offer services that include 4K-UHD Live TV channels, video-on-demand, catch-up TV and cloud DVR to a larger subscriber base. Ericsson will also be able to deliver pre-integrated set-top box solutions that support hybrid configurations for satellite, cable, terrestrial, and fixed and mobile broadband TV.

“Our partnership with Google will empower operators of all sizes and resources to take control and leverage multiple monetization and partnership opportunities offered by Android TV, enabling them to deliver experiences to their audiences that fully integrate their Pay TV services with Android TV applications and OTT services,” said Shiva Patibanda, head of Business Line TV Platforms at Ericsson.