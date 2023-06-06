EPTV Chooses MediaKind IP/SRT Tech As Microwave Network Replacement

FRISCO, TEXAS—EPTV, a TV Globo affiliate and Brazilian network, has selected MediaKind to replace its microwave network solution with IP/SRT transmission protocols.

The Brazilian network will deploy MediaKind edge video processing solutions to deliver better quality, security and reliability for video contribution and distribution across the open internet at a reduced cost, the company said.

The deployment of MediaKind’s CE1 contribution encoder and RX1 multi-codec, multi-service professional receiver decoder solution will enable EPTV to deploy two-way codecs integrated at all its stations. This will ensure added security and peace of mind with the IP/SRT protocol delivering high-quality video performance, 4:2:2 HEVC compression and very low latency, all within a platform that integrates an IP/SRT gateway, the company said.

“After much deliberation and evaluation, we selected MediaKind to integrate the contribution and distribution of signals from our stations using the Internet and IP/SRT protocols,” said EPTV director of engineering José Francisco Valencia. “Integrating every solution, including the SRT gateway with HEVC encoders and decoders, allows us to deliver a low latency, reliable and cost-effective solution while meeting our OPEX and CAPEX targets.”