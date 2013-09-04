Epoch Debuts Virtualised Media Operations at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, Epoch will debut its virtualisation technology for media production and distribution operations.



Epoch's Virtualized Media Operations is a SaaS (Software as a Service) offering. It improves speed, bandwidth utilization and ease of deployment for multi-site, multi-format workflows by unifying, harnessing and optimizing companies’ existing IT infrastructure, as well as those of suppliers and partners and optional Cloud services.



The company’s algorithms intelligently solve load balancing, task partitioning, routing, branching and contention problems to process media workflows up to 40 times faster -- without additional capital expenditure. A consumer-friendly user interface designs and engineers workflows in minutes. The technology also virtualizes key software solutions needed to transport and transform media, freeing these processes from dedicated hardware.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, Sept. 12-17, 2013. Epoch will be at stand 7.J07.



