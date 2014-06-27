Envivio Names Judith Coley Vice President of Corporate and Investor Communications

SAN FRANCISCO– Envivio announced it has appointed Judith Coley as vice president of corporate and investor communications.



Coley’s experience includes marketing for PayPal Canada, and corporate communications and PR for Apple and AOL in the United Kingdom. Most recently, Coley held the position of vice president marketing for Vuclip, a large independent mobile video and media company, and served as director of integrated marketing for Adobe’s (as Macromedia) corporate, mobile and devices division.



Coley holds an MBA from the Ageno School of Business, Golden Gate University, San Francisco, and a postgraduate diploma in marketing strategy from the Chartered Institute of Marketing in the United Kingdom.



