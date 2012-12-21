Entravision Communications Debuts New Facilities in Denver

DENVER– Diversified Spanish-language media company Entravision Communications Corporation has new media facilities in Denver. The 16,000 square-foot building located near Sports Authority Field at Mile High, includes a broadcast television, radio and digital media entertainment center to deliver high-definition content for its viewers.



“Colorado is one of the fastest-growing Latino markets in the United States, and we have seen significant growth in our Colorado audience over the last ten years,” said Donald Daboub, SVP Integrated Marketing Solutions for Entravision’s Denver market. “Our whole team is excited to be operating in our new high-tech studios and being able to deliver even more content for our viewers.”



The new equipment will permit more viewer interactivity with its multi-use broadcast set, allowing the news team to produce more segments and programs. The station’s local 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. “Noticias Colorado” newscasts will also be broadcast in HD, and station’s new location provides views of downtown Denver and the Broncos stadium, providing a one-of-a-kind backdrop for its nightly newscast.



According to Nielson’s November ratings, Entravision’s KCEC (TV)’s 5 p.m. local Denver newscast ranked second in the market among adults ages 18-49, while the station’s 10 p.m. local newscast ranked second among adults 18-34.



Colorado is one of Entravision’s strongest media clusters, with four television stations, four radio stations, websites and other interactive digital media. In Denver, Entravision operates KCEC (TV) Univision and provides sales and marketing services for KTFD (TV) TeleFutura, as well as owns and operates radio properties including KJMN (FM) José 92.1, KMXA (AM) Maria 1090 and KXPK (FM) La Tricolor 96.5 in the market.



