Ensemble Designs to Debut New BrightEye Products at IBC

AMSTERDAM—Ensemble Designs will introduce two new Brighteye Mitto Scan Converters and highlight its new Avenue Layering Engine at IBC in Amsterdam, Sept. 7-11.

Ensemble Designs Brighteye Mitto HD Fiber



New at the company’s booth will be the BrightEye Mitto HD Fiber and Pro Fiber, new fiber-optic interfaces for long cable runs. The BrightEye Mitto family of high performance scan converters allow users to take just about any source to 3G, HD or SD SDI video. Six different BrightEye Mitto units, each with varying types of outputs and capabilities, allow you to choose the best one for your particular video application. All Mitto units accept VGA, DVI and HDMI input signals from PC and Mac computers.

Ensemble will also demo its new Avenue Layering Engine, a 1 ME keyer and mixer/switcher for master control, live venues and presentation. Multi-layer keying and background transitions are controlled through an easy-to-use iPad interface. The program and look-ahead preview outputs make it ideal for live switching, mobile, fly-pack and centralcasting. Audio breakaway, AFC and voice over provide added flexibility.

Ensemble Designs will be in Stand 8.B91.