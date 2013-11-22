Ensemble Designs Ships BrightEye NXT SDI/HDMI Routers

GRASS VALLEY, CALIF. —Ensemble Designs announced today that it has begun shipments of its BrightEye NXT family of compact routers, which provide clean and quiet switching of SDI, HDMI and fiber optic sources.



The BrightEye NXT 410 HDMI/SDI clean switch router provides inputs and outputs for SDI, HDMI and fiber optic signals. Any format input can be routed to any format output, and the clean switch architecture provides glitch free, pop free video and audio switching, even with asynchronous sources. Fiber optic I/O is accomplished using SFPs (small form pluggable) inserted into sockets on the back of the unit.



“You can route completely asynchronous signals to the HDMI output to cleanly feed projectors or flat screen displays, at the same time cleanly route signals to SDI destinations like switchers or microwave links, and still have a fiber optic connection available for long distance hauls,” said John Pichitino, technology evangelist for Ensemble Designs.



The BrightEye NXT 430 is an SDI-only version that also provides two SFP sockets. It can be configured from a 13x2 to a 2x13 and anywhere in between. Two Clean Switches can be assigned to any of the ports.



“Most routers have a fixed I/O configuration,” said Mondae Hott, Ensemble Designs director of sales. “The BrightEye NXT 430 can be reconfigured at any time to meet the needs of a particular production or individual installation. To be able to use an unused input as an output, or vise versa, provides flexibility unparalleled even in high-end, large, mainframe installations.”



The BrightEye NXT routers also come with a built in web server, enabling control and configuration from virtually anywhere via web browser. They can also be controlled using a mobile device.



Ensemble Designs also announced the shipment of the BrightEye NXT 415, which is a non-clean switched version of the NXT 430 for those not needing to route asynchronous sources.