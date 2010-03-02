Ensemble Designs ships BrightEye Mitto for broadcast

Ensemble Designs has begun shipping its newly released BrightEye Mitto scan converter for broadcasters to TV stations in the United States, Asia and New Zealand.

BrightEye Mitto makes it easy to select the desired video output format, whether 1.5Gb/s, 3Gb/s, HD-SDI or SD-SDI. Mitto possesses scaling technology and multitap filtering. The region selected for output determines if Mitto acts as an upconverter or downconverter. The filters automatically adjust in accordance with the conversion being performed. The included BrightEye Mitto software lets users select which part of the computer video they want to output to HD or SD video with a mouse.