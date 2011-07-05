Enhance Technology introduces dual-active 10G iSCSI SAN storage

Enhance Technology has released the UltraStor ES3160TG-D dual-controller 10GbE iSCSI SAN storage solution.

The ES3160TG-D extends the dual controller UltraStor ES line, which currently offers high availability performance solutions in Fibre Channel (FC-D), iSCSI (P4-D), SAS (SS-D) and expansion arrays (JS-D).

The UltraStor ES makes it easy to lower overall storage TCO while integrating a storage solution that offers simple, robust storage management, performance and optimization via customizable hardware-based RAID configurations. The dual controller offers the choice of mixing and matching drive packs, including the latest 3TB SAS as well as 600GB 15K SAS in the same chassis.

The combination of 10G bandwidth together with the latest in 6G SAS backplane allows the ES3160TG-D to realize better than 1200MB/s sustained data transfer rate while offering excellent scalability to over 192TBs using available SAS expansion chassis.