Former GV Engineer Peter Centen Awarded Order of the Netherlands Lion

BREDA, Netherlands—Peter Centen, who recently retired from Grass Valley after a 34-year career in the broadcast industry, has been honored by the Netherland’s with its prestigious honor, the Order of the Netherlands Lion, for his contributions to Dutch society and the broadcast industry.

The Order, presented on behalf of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, is handed out to only a few people each year for their achievements in the arts, science, technical innovation or entrepreneurship.

In his career, Centen designed and built innovations and technical strategies to further camera technology, including serving as the leader of the camera research and development group in Breda for the last nine years. Among his accomplishments were his role in transitioning camera technology from CCD images to CMOS sensors, which helped lead to HD, 4K UHD and HDR imaging. He also invented HD-DPM technology and has been recognized worldwide for his work in imaging. In addition, Centen has published more than 65 international journal and conference articles on image sensor technologies and cameras.

“Peter is a visionary and was a major asset to us at Grass Valley and the industry as a whole,” said Marcel Koutstaal, general manager and vice president of cameras for Grass Valley, in a press release congratulating Centen. “It is incredible to see him being honored for his impactful work, his passion for people and significant contributions to the industry over the last 34 years.”

Centen received the award on Jan. 31 at a reception in Breda.