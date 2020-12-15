LiveU: IP Use Grows 100% in 2020

HACKENSACK, N.J.—The use of LiveU’s IP technology has shot up 100% in 2020, according to the company’s latest “State of Live” report.

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing production procedures to adapt, LiveU has seen growth in the distribution of IP between TV stations nationally and internationally. Specifically, LiveU reports a 100% growth in the use of LiveU Matrix, the company’s IP content management and distribution platform. The number of global events using the LiveU Matrix has doubled, per the company.

According to LiveU, more than 1,000 LiveU customers made more than 30,000 broadcasts per month for local, national and international distribution, which the company says is a record.

LiveU cites the U.S. election as a contributing factor to this growth, with the LiveU Matrix helping to distribute 12,000 hours of content on election day.

“At the height of the pandemic, our customers were able to get around the challenges and deliver content that informed, engaged and entertained the public,” said Samuel Wasserman, CEO and co-founder of LiveU.

LiveU believes that there could be even more expansion in 2021 with major events like President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration and the Tokyo Olympics.