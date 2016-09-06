Enensys Opens Test and Measurement Division

AMSTERDAM—Enensys has cut the ribbon on its new and independent test and monitoring division, Test Tree. Replacing the company’s previous Test Systems, Test-Tree provides a platform for Enensys’ test and measurement expertise and new products development.

Didier Farcy

Products that make up the Test-Tree banner include test tools for lab and field work, as well as 24 hour broadcast network monitoring systems; they also support the latest broadcast standards, including ATSC 3.0.

“We’ve massively increased our R&D spend and increased our support capacity too,” said Didier Farcy, test and monitoring business unit manager for Enensys. “This is on top of improving our supply chain for a 48-hour turnaround for product ordering. We want to help our customers increase their efficiency in anticipating, identifying, qualifying and fixing issues.”