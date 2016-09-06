Enensys Opens Test and Measurement Division
AMSTERDAM—Enensys has cut the ribbon on its new and independent test and monitoring division, Test Tree. Replacing the company’s previous Test Systems, Test-Tree provides a platform for Enensys’ test and measurement expertise and new products development.
Didier Farcy
Products that make up the Test-Tree banner include test tools for lab and field work, as well as 24 hour broadcast network monitoring systems; they also support the latest broadcast standards, including ATSC 3.0.
“We’ve massively increased our R&D spend and increased our support capacity too,” said Didier Farcy, test and monitoring business unit manager for Enensys. “This is on top of improving our supply chain for a 48-hour turnaround for product ordering. We want to help our customers increase their efficiency in anticipating, identifying, qualifying and fixing issues.”
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox