Enensys Acquires Expway, Strengthens LTE, 5G Broadcast Portfolio

RENNES, France—Enensys Technologies this week announced it has completed its acquisition LTE Broadcast infrastructure software and solutions developer Expway.

The purchase is seen as strengthening both companies’ LTE Broadcast technology offerings and bolstering their ability to build and market 5G Broadcast solutions.

“The acquisition of Expway is a major milestone towards fulfilling our goal of becoming a leading provider of mobile video streaming solutions, a fast-growing market segment,” said Regis Le Roux, Enensys Technologies CEO and founder.

Acquiring Expway will enable Enensys to increase the breadth of solutions it offers for smartphones and tablets, the company said. The technologies acquired enable wireless companies to offer one-to-many broadcast solutions, thus reducing their network bandwidth demands.

With the purchase of Expway, Enensys will hold nearly 60 patents, giving the company well-tested solutions to enable mobile operators to meet the skyrocketing growth for video content on their networks, it said.

The combined technologies of the companies will also enhance the offerings of Enensys in the terrestrial broadcast, satellite and cable markets, the company said.

Multicast ABR and LTE Broadcast technologies from Expway will work closely with Enensys’ local ad insertion offering for digital terrestrial television, satellite and cable network operators. The combined technologies will also address the needs of mission critical communications solutions and connected and autonomous vehicles (V2X), the company said.

“This deal will enable us to achieve a significant milestone in our ambitious development plan by expanding our coverage of broadcast optimization solutions, regardless of the technology employed, whether DTT, OTT, satellite or mobile,” said Le Roux.

The acquisition also brings business benefits to Enensys, allowing the company to leverage strategic partnerships Expway has set up with Nokia, Samsung and other device makers as well as mobile operators and equipment vendors.

Combining the companies also strengthens Enensys regionally. “It [the acquisition] will enable a faster geographical growth, particularly with a strengthening of our presence in the United States, and a quicker adoption of Expway’s technology,” said Expway CEO Thierry Sergent.

Expway employs 45 people. About 95 percent of its sales come from operators like Vodafone, Verizon and Reliance Jio. Financial details of the purchase were not immediately available.

More information is available on the Enensys Technologies website.