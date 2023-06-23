Encompass Supply Chain Solutions to Handle Sales of Sony Repair Parts

Sony Imaging and Product Solutions of America has notified customers that Encompass Supply Chain Solutions will be handling the sale of Sony repair parts starting on July 1, 2023.

Sony said that it will continue to sell and provide parts support direct through June 30, 2023 and that starting July 1, 2023 users will need to contact Encompass for Sony parts ordering, researching, pricing, and availability requests.

Sony also reported that current part numbers and pricing will remain the same for the foreseeable future.

For current back orders of Sony parts that are expected to be received after mid July, Sony said it will contact users to cancel the order and to tell them to order from Encompass for fulfillment.

Prior to 7/1/23 Sony said that customers should place their order with Sony at www.sony.com/servicesplus , or by emailing proparts@sony.com, or through phone support 800-538-7550.

After 7/1/23, customer should place their order direct with Encompass. The Sony Servicesplus website will redirect to a new Sony professional service and support page that will include a link to the Encompass pro parts ordering site, the company explained.