Encompass Supply Chain Solutions to Handle Sales of Sony Repair Parts
Sony Imaging and Product Solutions of America will no longer sell repair parts after June 30, 2023
Sony Imaging and Product Solutions of America has notified customers that Encompass Supply Chain Solutions will be handling the sale of Sony repair parts starting on July 1, 2023.
Sony said that it will continue to sell and provide parts support direct through June 30, 2023 and that starting July 1, 2023 users will need to contact Encompass for Sony parts ordering, researching, pricing, and availability requests.
Sony also reported that current part numbers and pricing will remain the same for the foreseeable future.
For current back orders of Sony parts that are expected to be received after mid July, Sony said it will contact users to cancel the order and to tell them to order from Encompass for fulfillment.
Prior to 7/1/23 Sony said that customers should place their order with Sony at www.sony.com/servicesplus, or by emailing proparts@sony.com, or through phone support 800-538-7550.
After 7/1/23, customer should place their order direct with Encompass. The Sony Servicesplus website will redirect to a new Sony professional service and support page that will include a link to the Encompass pro parts ordering site, the company explained.
To place orders, customers will need to set up an account with Encompass online here. They can contact Encompass at 800-515-4157 or email Encompass at Ar_services@encompass.com.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.