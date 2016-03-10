Encompass Serves Up New Archiving Suite for CONCACAF

ATLANTA—As the organization behind soccer in North America, Central America and the Caribbean’s, CONCACAF has a lot to cover. As a result, the Confederation has partnered with Encompass Digital Media to digitize its video footage archive into a custom archiving suite located at Encompass’ Atlanta facility.

Encompass’ media asset management and storage area network services enable the Confederation to access, edit, preserve, manage and redistribute its footage in a protective environment. In addition, the company will provide and manage downlink services for more than 700 matches within the region, as well as record and prepare matches for handoff to live-stream encoders and social syndication.

Encompass is a provider of media capture, processing and delivery services.