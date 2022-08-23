ENCO to Highlight enCaption5 Next-Gen Automated Captioning at IBC2022

NOVI, Mich.— ENCO ‘s demonstrations at the upcoming IBC2022 exhibition will be highlighted by the European trade show debut of enCaption5, the fifth generation of its AI-enhanced enCaption automated captioning and transcription solution. Exhibiting in stand 8.C75, the company will showcase powerful enhancements including a new, cloud-native architecture; a redesigned user interface; integrated caption editing; expanded multi-language translation capabilities; and a new open API for seamless integration. IBC Show takes place at the RAI Amsterdam, Sept. 9-13.

The award-winning enCaption platform makes it fast, easy, and cost-effective for broadcasters, content producers, and AV professionals to create transcripts and add closed or open captions to both live and pre-recorded content. enCaption combines machine learning with advanced speech-to-text conversion and grammatical structure analysis to deliver exceptional accuracy with extremely low latency.

enCaption5 has been redeveloped from the ground up as a cloud-native solution to take full advantage of public cloud infrastructure, enabling exceptional scalability and flexibility while eliminating the need for on-premises capital equipment when captioning or transcribing file-based content. enCaption5 can also be deployed on-premises or in hybrid on-prem/cloud workflows for customers who need SDI signal connectivity for live captioning or who prefer an on-premises solution.

“Captioning, subtitling, and transcription are increasingly important for broadcasters even beyond regulatory requirements,” said Ken Frommert, President of ENCO. “In addition to making content more inclusively accessible for hard-of-hearing audiences, these functions also make it accessible to non-native-language speakers and the significant percentage of viewers who watch video on their mobile devices with the sound muted. enCaption5 makes deploying and using automated captioning easier and more cost-effective than ever before, and we’re looking forward to showcasing it to IBC attendees.”