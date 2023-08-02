ENCO Adds Keith Lucas to Global Sales Team

NOVI, Mich.—ENCO has added Keith Lucas, an experienced sales and business development professional with more than two decades of file-based subtitle playout, live captioning and AI experience, to its sales team.

Keith Lucas joins ENCO immediately as international sales manager, with a focus on building ENCO’s presence in the EMEA and North American broadcast and ProAV markets, including channel partner network growth. He reports to president Ken Frommert.

“Keith brings an exceptional track record of customer relations, business development and technical knowledge to ENCO in key growth areas for the company,” said Frommert. “We have spent the last several years aggressively building out our global infrastructure and technology portfolio to address new markets and business opportunities worldwide. Keith’s talents and experience will only strengthen our sales structure and business operations worldwide, and we are privileged to welcome him to the ENCO team.”

Lucas spent nearly 21 years with Screen Subtitling Systems as business development director, where he was responsible for UK and North American direct sales and managed the company’s European distribution network. He later spent 18 months at Ai-Media, where he served as senior sales manager for the EMEA region. His combined expertise gained at both companies makes him an ideal fit for ENCO, which continues to solidify its leadership position in live translation and transcription captioning solutions.

“I have worked closely with customers to solve problems and ease their transition into new technologies and ecosystems for many years,” said Lucas. “What excites me most about ENCO is that they have their eye on the future, and a desire to innovate new on-premise and cloud solutions, as well as microservices that utilize the cloud. They have a broad captioning and translation family that solves problems for customers today, and can be developed to address future workflows. And given ENCO’s experience in automation playout and their emerging AI toolsets, I see real opportunity for ENCO to evolve the traditional ‘channel-in-a-box’ concept into unchartered territory.”