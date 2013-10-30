Emmy Engineering Recognizes Lawo With Plaque

LOS ANGELES—Lawo was awarded the Emmy Engineering Plaque in Los Angeles Oct. 23 at the 65th Primetime Emmy Engineering Awards. The award recognizes achievements that exhibit a high level of engineering and are significant to industry progress.



The Emmys jury acknowledged that as an original manufacturer of audio networking technologies, Lawo pioneered the use of telecommunication protocols, such as asynchronous transfer mode and now Ravenna (real-time audio-over-IP technology), making it possible to distribute broadband audio in real time over WAN networks thousands of miles apart, with high-speed transfers and minimum latency at each end.



In bestowing the Emmy Engineering Plaque, the jury recognized Lawo innovations helped lead the way for audio networking and the creation of Lawo’s Nova series routing matrices. With their modular construction, dual star network topology and scalable routing capacity of up to 8,192 x 8,192 cross points in a single frame, the Nova series audio routers are used worldwide by broadcast engineers.