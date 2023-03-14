ELMNTL Opens London’s Newest Cloud-Enabled Post-Production Facility

LONDON—ELMNTL has opened London’s newest cloud-enabled post-production studio with technical support from Big Pic Media.

The new Shoreditch facility is built around a host of cloud-based creative tools that allow the artists to collaborate in the studio or remotely. This cloud-enabled approach provides the ability to scale processor-intensive tools in the cloud without being limited by physical footprint or on-prem hardware, the companies said.

The studio hosts both open-plan collaborative project areas and suites, covering color grading, VFX and CG/motion graphics, with multiple support stations for production planning, ingest, QC and delivery.

Big Pic Media supplied and installed all local hardware required for monitoring, control and networking. This included DaVinci Resolve Advanced Panels, Sony BVM HX-310 and PVM-X3200 monitors across color grading, online and QC monitoring, as well as Sony A95k QD-OLED displays in client areas, calibrated to match the reference HX-310.

Big Pic Media worked alongside Konsistent Consulting, an AWS-approved independent consultant company, to specify, install and commission the on-prem hardware, networking and cloud-based infrastructure required to support the studio’s technical infrastructure. This ensures that ELMNTL can utilize all required resources on-demand, simply and efficiently.

“ELMNTL has built a facility that is extremely friendly and welcoming,” says Adam Welsh, Big Pic Media director. “It has the infrastructure to allow creatives and clients to work in a flexible environment and make sure the work produced is of the highest standard, on time and on budget.”

“Adam and the Big Pic Media guys were great to work with, flexible and accommodating to our changing needs and expectations during the build,” adds Danny Whybrow, ELMNTL founding partner. “Our operations were up and running on schedule. We are now flat out on new projects with everything working perfectly. We look forward to bringing Adam and his team back to expand our studio facilities in the near future.”