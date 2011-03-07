Egripment to spotlight augmented reality
At the 2011 NAB Show, Egripment will show a high-quality encoding package that can create all kinds of augmented reality including realistic backgrounds, virtual advertisements or virtually created figures that interact with a real person.
The company said the new system seamlessly integrates with products from third-party manufacturers of virtual studio systems and graphics systems.
The company also will introduce the Dolly Light, a complete, lightweight, ultra-portable dolly for track use. It can be used with the company’s durable, lightweight anodized-aluminum track.
Finally, there will be a new jib/crane system for prosumer-type cameras and budgets, the Pro Traveler system, which can be mounted in a number of ways and is easy to transport. And the compact 305 Remote Head is fast and offers smooth response and reliability.
