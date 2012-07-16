Egripment to Focus on Virtual Reality, Studio Automation at IBC 2012

AMSTERDAM—At this year’s IBC, Egripment will focus on virtual reality and full camera studio automation and will also demonstrate their ProTraveller System (for DSLR and HDV cameras), Generic Track and the StarCam MKII. IBC takes place at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 7-11.

ProTraveller



Egripment will demo a fully encoded package for virtual studios or augmented reality, now available for several different Egripment cranes, including their TDT System and the 305/306 remote heads, as well as optional encoders for use on track dollies. The encoding package can be used in combination with rendering engines from Vizrt, Orad, Brainstorm and Ventuz. Additional vendors can also be implemented.

Egripment will also showcase a fully integrated camera automation system, which can be used in the automation environment of any studio. All of the systems can be controlled from a joystick control or a touchscreen system as well through a complex automation system. All of the cameras deliver absolute tracking data for the VR Studio demands.

ProTraveller, Egripment’s jib/crane system for prosumer cameras (DSLR, HDV), has a very smooth, high-quality crane movement in combination with a highly technical remote head. The company will also showcase the Egripment Generic Track System, suitable for live events, fully computer controlled applications as well as fully automated applications such as virtual reality studios.

The company will also demo StarCam MKII, which now allows users to use the column either upright or hanging, all with the same unit. The telescopic remotely controlled Electric Column lifts the camera and remote head up to a maximum height of 5,00m /16.40 ft.

Egripment will be in Stand 11.A21.