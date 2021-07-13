EFD Digital Chooses Quantum for New Post-Production Studio

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Quantum Corporation announced that EFD Digital, a new division of EFD International, has deployed an end-to-end Quantum software platform as the technology infrastructure that supports its post-production services and the management of video.

The software-defined storage solution is delivered as a subscription and based on Quantum's StorNext software.

EFD Digital chose the solution to enable its team of geographically dispersed creative professionals to collaborate on and quickly deliver content to a growing client base.

“When we thought about launching EFD Digital, we knew we’d need a solution that would allow our creative professionals to simultaneously access and edit the large files so they can deliver finished content, while we also knew the solution had to be reliable without requiring lots of technical support,” said Roy Santoyo, director of post-production at EFD Digital. “Quantum and StorNext were the obvious choice; the Quantum solution gives us the performance and sharing capabilities you'd find in a large production studio, as well the ability to grow our business without needing to replace our storage platform in the future.”

The Quantum deployment enabled EFD Digital to avoid a patchwork technology approach by providing an all-in-one solution that allows the studio to efficiently choreograph the management of large video files and allows the company to deliver multiple projects to many clients, quickly, Quantum reported.

The current studio deployment is 1 PB of storage and is expected to scale to 3 PB within a year. With the StorNext software subscription, they now have the ability to scale to potentially unlimited content growth. “In addition to more TV series, we’re already seeing growing demand for advertising and film projects,” says Santoyo. “Our business is changing and growing quickly. But with Quantum, we are ready.”