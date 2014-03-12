EEG to Showcase Latest Closed Captioning Solutions at 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, EEG will showcase an advanced lineup of new and expanded closed captioning solutions designed to help broadcasters and video program distributors achieve full compliance with new closed caption regulations, such as the FCC’s new caption quality rulings.



EEG will showcase a wide range of closed captioning solutions including: iCap Video Secure Real-time Closed Captioning Delivery system, enabling high-quality, low latency audio streams over the Internet. Also, iCap Archives supports local or cloud-based archiving and recordkeeping for closed captioning data. And iCap Advanced Audio Delivery now offers advanced program audio feedback resulting in perfect synchronization between video content and real-time captioning transcriptions.



With this new Advanced Audio feature, EEG’s CC Smart Encoders merge live and pre-recorded captioning together with little or no extra delay on real-time segments. Caption completeness problems are also eliminated when cutting into commercials, interstitials, or pre-recorded segments produced with offline captioning.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



EEG will be in booth N824.