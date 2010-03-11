EEG Joins openGear Platform



EEG, Farmingdale, N.Y.-based manufacturer of closed captioning equipment, has announced that it has joined the openGear open architecture platform developed by Ross Video.



“The openGear program from Ross Video enables a higher density of EEG solutions in a compact, cost-efficient space,” said Philip McLaughlin, President of EEG. “This platform is a perfect fit for EEG’s new systems, which are modular, highly configurable, and completely interoperable with other openGear products.”



The openGear concept was introduced by Ross Video to allow equipment users to install modular gear from several manufacturers in a single card tray, saving both rack space and money. A number of American and Canadian companies are now manufacturing equipment for the openGear standard.



