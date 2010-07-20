EEG Intros New Voice Captioning Feature for iCap



EEG, a Farmingdale, N.Y. provider of closed captioning systems has further enhanced its iCap IP-based Realtime Captioning System with a new Voice Captioning feature. iCap Voice Captioning (iCap VC) provides small market TV stations with a streamlined and cost-effective solution for emergency captioning compliance.





With iCap VC caption entry is accomplished via a voice recognition system that integrates smoothly with iCap and the EEG HD480 Smart Encoder V. Using iCap VC, a trained staffer monitors the live on-air audio on headphones, then respeaks it via microphone into the captioning system. Users can also supplement voice captioning through iCap VC with timed captioning from a pre-prepared script or any text file.



In this way, small market stations using iCap VC will be equipped for accurate emergency captioning self-sufficiency.



“With its efficient workflow, iCap VC speeds the way toward getting critical emergency information to viewers who depend on captioning,” says Philip McLaughlin, President of EEG. “It provides small market stations with a cost-effective path for meeting this important mandate.”

