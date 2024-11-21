EDO, Vizio Ink New Multiyear Smart-TV Data Licensing Pact

NEW YORK—Vizio’s Inscape, a smart-TV data provider, and EDO said they have extended their longstanding data partnership.

EDO said the new, multiyear agreement with Vizio’s technology division is part of its efforts to offer clients high-quality data that optimizes the effectiveness of linear and streaming TV ads. EDO leverages real-time consumer behavioral signals that are predictive of future sales—such as search activity and website visits—to help brands, agencies and publishers understand how and where ads drive engagement.

Inscape data captures viewing data from more than 24 million opted-in smart TVs. Its ACR data provides scale, granularity and timely insights to help clients and the industry understand and take action on what is being watched in millions of U.S. households. EDO’s Ad EnGage Convergent platform then matches ad exposures from Inscape data with engagement signals to determine the immediate ad-driven impact of a campaign.

Travis Scoles, executive vice president of advanced advertising at Paramount Global, applauded the new deal, saying: “Industry collaboration is essential to achieving the precision and scale needed in cross-platform measurement. As audiences navigate a more varied media landscape, Paramount brings unmatched clarity to campaign performance across linear and streaming channels. With data-driven insights—like those powered by EDO and Vizio—we can further empower brands to reach and resonate with our audiences, maximizing engagement and impact across Paramount’s extensive media portfolio.”

“Reliable, cross-platform TV outcomes measurement is essential to creating a sustainable and accountable advertising ecosystem,” added Joshua Lee, chief technology officer and head of product, EDO. “Our extended partnership with Inscape enables us to deliver investment-grade convergent TV outcomes. This partnership will ensure we continue to have access to Inscape’s trusted ACR data for years to come.”

Ken Norcross, VP of data licensing and strategy at Vizio Inscape, said: “We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with EDO in a meaningful way that helps drive value for their customers and the industry as a whole. By leveraging Inscape’s robust data set, outcomes measurement is becoming that much smarter.”