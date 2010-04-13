EditShare Showcases Geevs, Lightworks



EditShare will demonstrate enhancements to its Complete Collaboration product line, which now includes the recently acquired Geevs broadcast playout systems and Lightworks editing solutions. EditShare will also show new features for its other products in the Complete Collaboration lineup.



EditShare Flow provides ingest, logging, browse, search and asset-tracking capabilities. Production features include support for Universal Media File Technology enabling Avid and Final Cut Pro editors to share and edit the exact same media files and exchange sequences between the two applications. Other new features include:



• Edit While Capture feature lets you begin the editing process while events are still unfolding.

• File-Based Ingest offers versatile media transfer and transcoding options that support a wide range of XDCAM and P2 workflows.

• Flow Projects lets producers, editors and assistants organize clips and subclips into Flow bins and Flow sequences before bringing them into the edit bay.

• Real-time Logging and Custom Metatdata Templates standardize repetitive logging for events.

• Flow Scan catalogs and manages clips captured outside of Flow and stored on EditShare servers.

• Avid and Final Cut Pro Sub-clip Creation lets you create subclips during or after ingest, then drag-and-drop them directly into Avid and Final Cut Pro bins.



EditShare will also be highlighting its EditShare Storage Series and XStream Series shared production storage for standard and large user workgroups; as well as its EditShare Ark, which provides digital and tape-based options for creating backups and archives or mirroring media spaces.



