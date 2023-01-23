EditShare Installs Two Storage Networks in the UAE

BOSTON, Mass.—EditShare has announced that it has delivered two large-scale EFS storage network systems, alongside FLOW workflow tools, to clients in the UAE. The solutions were designed and implemented by EditShare’s systems integration partner in the region, UBMS (United Broadcast & Media Solutions).

In one of the deployments, a division of the Dubai Government had been a user of EditShare storage for over five years. As part of an upgrade to provide access to all users from a common location, it tapped EditShare for solutions for an extended storage node, a fully redundant backup site in an alternative location, and an LTO tape-based ARK archive sub-system.

In addition, the regional broadcaster MBC Group has implemented its first EditShare EFS storage network so that it can boost production workflows at its facilities.

For the deployment, redundancy was important with two alternative locations. To handle this, an ARK tape archive is maintained in synchronization by the FLOW asset management software that resides on the EditShare storage network. The result is that content can be ingested as soon as it is shot, and it is immediately available to all the editors, whatever editing software they choose.

“The EditShare platform provides all the functionality that these two very different customers needed,” said Rayan Nasser, head of projects at UBMS. “We were able to configure the systems as each user required, setting up business rules for synchronization and archiving to provide the highly resilient, highly productive solutions they sought."

“We have been working with this division of the Dubai Government for a long time, so we understand their requirements and workflows well,” Nasser added. “This was our first project with MBC, and we supplied them with the complete production system, including cameras from Sony and ARRI. EditShare sits well in such a high-profile production workflow.”

“We are delighted to be involved with two important high-profile storage implementations in the Middle East region," added Said Bacho, chief revenue officer at EditShare. "We understand the significance of protecting valuable assets and this fully fledged EditShare solution, with complete redundancy, ensures that robust, secure and cost-efficient workflows are maintained across these mission critical environments.”

The production platform for MBC is now online. The new storage network for this division of the Dubai Government is being implemented as part of a rolling program of enhancements.

For further information visit www.editshare.com (opens in new tab).