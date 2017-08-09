EditShare Finalizes Quales Acquisition

BASINGSTOKE, ENGLAND—After initially announcing the acquisition back in April, EditShare has finalized its deal to acquire QC specialist Quales. As part of the acquisition, EditShare will integrate Quales’ QC technology into the EditShare product portfolio, including advanced integration with the Flow media asset management platform.

With the QC integration into Flow, users will have an intuitive visual aid to spot-check content. Flow users can systematically QC content at any point across the workflow as opposed to the traditional process of QC checks prior to distribution.

EditShare will also offer the standalone Quales QC technology from a network of global resellers.