EditShare Enhances FLOW MAM With New NLE Panel Capabilities, Proxy Support

BOSTON—EditShare has updated its FLOW media asset management (MAM) system with enterprise-level availability and redundancy to ensure continuous, high-level system performance and uptime and released new enhancements for its EFS shared storage system, such as smart shortcuts, system transparency and automation, the company said.

The FLOW updates introduce new Adobe Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve panel capabilities and proxy support that simplify working remotely.

“This release builds on the road-tested success of the high-availability capabilities in EditShare’s award-winning EFS media file system and the company’s commitment to delivering open systems that optimize the integration of innovative third-party solutions,” said Sunil Mudholkar, vice president of product management at EditShare.

“With a new enterprise-level high availability architecture in FLOW for both cloud and on-premises, we enable greater scale and resiliency and provide customers with an end-to-end workflow solution that maximizes uptime using the wide range of tools they already know and love," he added.

FLOW’s high availability is achieved by giving its central database multiple points of redundancy to mitigate hardware or network failures that would affect MAM client accessibility during active productions. Its services are scalable and presented as multi-instance, redundant elements in the overall system, the company said.

The panel enhancements for Adobe Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve bring the benefits of FLOW directly into the use interfaces of the NLEs, making it possible to access FLOW’s features without leaving the editing environments. Users can exchange FLOW sequences with both NLEs using the new FLOW Cuts List sequence import function, it said.

Extended metadata support allows team members to add metadata information to sequences, including custom fields. AIRFLOW now shows sequence metadata in its user interface, and improved media relinking logic automatically imports and relinks high resolution source footage in a project’s complex folder structure after completing a proxy edit, it said.

Other FLOW enhancements include:

Support for multiple proxy formats per clip

Support for the latest version of DNA Evolution by Storage DNA

In-app messaging and guides

EditShare Telemetry to make it easy for administrators to share audio and monitor data with the company’s secure network ops center

The new EFS control maintenance mode offers new user controls to manage files in certain media spaces while restricting others to read-only access. The company also has improved its Active Director Single Sign ON (ADSSO) to enhance enterprise-level user management.

The company has published a YouTube video with additional information on FLOW.